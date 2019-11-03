Skelton shines with 4 TDs in Jaguars homecoming win

BATON ROUGE – Quarterback play was inconsistent for Southern going into their homecoming game against Alabama A&M, but once again Ladarius Skelton got the starting not and played one of his best games as a Jaguar with 438 total yards and four scores.

“Skelton probably played one of the more complete games at that position in a long time. His decision making. I thought his throws, even though he had some drops. There’s no telling what kind of night he would’ve had,” head coach Dawson Odums said.

The Jags’ passing defense struggled again though. Aqeel Glass also had a successful day with 356 passing yards and four touchdowns as well.

“Glass is good, and he got some players he can throw it around to. I ain’t realize he was that big. We couldn’t get him on the ground. At the end of the day, I thought our guys showed some grit to be able to pull a game out like that.

Southern’s final home game is against Virginia Lynchburg. Click the video for more detail on the story.