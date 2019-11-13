Live Now
Skelton and Benn nearing historic marks in Southern history

by: Jared Joseph

Southern’s offense emphasized running the football since before the season started, and quarterback Ladarius Skelton has been taking advantage of that philosophy. Skelton totaled 1,169 passing yards and 617 rushing yards through 10 games, and if he reaches 1,000 rushing yards before the season ends, it will be the first time in program history a player has rushed and passed for 1,000 yards.

“Probably would’ve happened a lot sooner had he played much better in the season, but I think he’s hitting his stride. I think he’s getting better at the right time. I think his preparation has improved tremendously in the month of November,” head coach Dawson Odums said.

Speaking of firsts, running back Devon Benn has 676 rushing yards, and if both he and Skelton reach 1,000 rushing yards, it would be another first in program history.

“It hasn’t just been the offensive line. It’s also been the receivers and tight ends blocking on the perimeter for our quarterback, running back and wide receivers in space,” offensive lineman Jeremiah Abby said.

