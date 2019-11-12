Silver Star Interactive Replay

BATON ROUGE - Explosive plays on both sides of the ball highlighted LSU's win against Alabama, but the redemption story came from the play in the trenches for the Tigers' offensive and defensive lines.

"Alabama dominated both sides of the football last year, and I felt like we did this year. That's a testament to the hard work Austin, Lloyd, D-Lew, Saahdiq, Adrian, Ed all put in this off season," quarterback Joe Burrow said.