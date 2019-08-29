Live Now
Seeing double: Rare two-headed sea turtle hatches on Hilton Head Island

by: WSAV Staff

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – An unusual baby sea turtle was discovered on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

The Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island shared a photo of a tiny, two-headed turtle on Wednesday. The turtle was found during a nest inventory.

The group said the technical name for the two-headed turtle is “bicephalic” and said the mutation is more common in reptiles than in other animals.

Sea Turtle Patrol named the pair Squirt and Crush before releasing the hatchling into the ocean.

