SEC Announces Women’s Hoops 2019-20 Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Southeastern Conference announced the dates for 2019-20 women’s basketball league play today. LSU’s 16-game run through the SEC will begin at home in the Pete Maravich Center against Alabama on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 and wrap up on Sunday, March 1 at Arkansas.

After the conference opener against Alabama, LSU takes a road trip against home-and-home opponents Missouri, on January 5, and Texas A&M, on January 9. Ole Miss will be the Lady Tiger opponent on January 12 for the annual Gold Game, followed by a road trip to Mississippi State. Kentucky comes to Baton Rouge on January 19 before LSU’s first bye of the season. January wraps up with road trips to Tennessee on January 26 and Florida on January 30. Tennessee is LSU’s third home-and-home opponent in 2019-20.

February tips off with the Texas A&M return game in the PMAC on February 2 followed by the second bye of the season. The rest of February kicks into high gear with return games from Missouri and Tennessee in Baton Rouge. Missouri will be on Monday, February 10, while Tennessee comes to town that Thursday, February 13. Back-to-back road games at Auburn on February 16 and South Carolina on February 20 lead into the final home stand. Sunday, February 23 against Georgia will be the annual Pink Game to raise awareness and funds for women’s cancer research. Senior Tribute recognition for Ayana Mitchell, Jaelyn Richard-Harris, Mercedes Brooks and LaToya Ashman will close out the regular season at home on Thursday, February 27 against Vanderbilt. LSU will finish the regular season at Arkansas on Sunday, March. 1.

With the addition of the SEC schedule, LSU will host 14 games in the PMAC during the 2019-20 season. Times and television/streaming network assignments will be announced at a later date. Fans can request season tickets at LSUtix.net.

The 2020 SEC Tournament is set for March 4-8 in Greenville, South Carolina. NCAA Tournament action begins on March 20 and culminates at the Women’s Final Four at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, on April 3 and 5.

2019-20 LSU Women’s Basketball Schedule

*as of September 4, 2019

Friday, Nov. 1 – Mississippi College (exhibition)

Tuesday, Nov. 5 – New Orleans

Saturday, Nov. 9 – Florida State

Wednesday, Nov. 13 – at Little Rock

Sunday, Nov. 17 – at Tulane

Wednesday, Nov. 20 – Southeastern Louisiana

Sunday, Nov. 24 – Rutgers

Friday, Nov. 29 – vs. Michigan State (Junkanoo Jam, Bimini, Bahamas)

Saturday, Nov. 30 – vs. Memphis or Kansas State (Junkanoo Jam, Bimini, Bahamas)

Tuesday, Dec. 3 – Nicholls State (Field Trip Game)

Saturday, Dec. 7 – at Oklahoma (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

Thursday, Dec. 19 – at Florida Gulf Coast

Saturday, Dec. 28 – Florida A&M

Thursday, Jan. 2 – Alabama

Sunday, Jan. 5 – at Missouri

Thursday, Jan. 9 – at Texas A&M

Sunday, Jan. 12 – Ole Miss (Gold Game)

Thursday, Jan. 16 – at Mississippi State

Sunday, Jan. 19 – Kentucky

Sunday, Jan. 26 – at Tennessee

Thursday, Jan. 30 – at Florida

Sunday, Feb. 2 – Texas A&M

Monday, Feb. 10 – Missouri

Thursday, Feb. 13 – Tennessee

Sunday, Feb. 16 – at Auburn

Thursday, Feb. 20 – at South Carolina

Sunday, Feb. 23 – Georgia (Pink Game)

Thursday, Feb. 27 – Vanderbilt (Senior Tribute)

Sunday, March 1 – at Arkansas

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)