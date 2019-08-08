Saints Preseason Preview: Vikings dealing with injuries going into preseason opener

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Acclimating to a new offense, the Minnesota Vikings are likely to be without at least one offensive starter in their preseason opener at New Orleans on Friday night.

Second-year right tackle Brian O’Neill has missed the past two practices. He was an observer on Wednesday with a brace on his right arm. Coach Mike Zimmer said he might hold out “one or two but not very many” players against the Saints.

Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph missed three straight days with a “minor” injury, according to Zimmer, but practiced the past two days. Defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Shamar Stephen could be held out after being limited in training camp practices.

Reserve offensive tackle Aviante Collins didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a left leg injury and is unlikely to play.

Cornerback Mike Hughes and tight end David Morgan are on the physically unable to perform list. Hughes is returning from knee surgery that ended his rookie season in 2018. Defensive end Tashawn Bower is on the non-football injury list with a torn Achilles.