Saints Looking to Build on Pace of Play from Win Over Bucs

Following the New Orleans Saints productive day on offense in their most recent win over the Buccaneers, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is hoping to continue to build on that pace of play this week in practice as they prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On defense, the Saints want to clean up how they finish in games while preparing for a team that they don’t have much experience playing against, having only faced the Jaguars 7 times over the span of 23 years.

For more, click the video provided.