Saints Keeping an Eye on Watson-Hopkins Duo
The New Orleans Saints will start the season out on the big stage Monday night against the Houston Texas and they are well aware of the offensive threat Houston will present with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.
Not only to the Saints have to work to contain Watson, but they’ve got to keep their eye on wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins who ranked 2nd in NFL in rec. yards (1,572) in 2018.
For more, click the video provided.