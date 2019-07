ACADIANA ITS TIME FOR ANOTHER EDITION OF YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN

JOHN CHATANT, CHASTANT BROTHERS. ALRIGHT YOU’RE NOT GOING TO BE MOWING DURING THE WINTER. HOPEFULLY YOU’RE NOT. YOU WANT TO BE PROUD OF YOUR LAWN. YOU WANT TO BE OUT THERE ON YOUR LAWN “THIS IS MY LAWN, IM SO PROUD “. YOU GOT TO PREPARE FOR IT.

YES, AND YOU WANT TO KEEP IT GREEN AND ALL THAT AS MUCH AS YOU CAN. ESPECIALLY WITH RYE GRASS. BUT UNTIL THE COLD WEATHER COMES, THAT’S WHEN IT BROWNS YOUR GRASS. SO IF YOU HAVE RYE GRASS, YOU’LL STAY WITH THE GREEN. REMEMBER, VERY IMPORTANT TO CHECK YOUR PH. MAKE SURE IF YOU NEED TO ADD LYME, YOU HAVE THAT AND THE FERTILIZER. YOU DON’T NEED FERTILIZER FOR YOUR REGULAR LAWN RIGHT NOW, YOU NEED FERTILIZER IF YOU PLANT RYE. AND WE HAVE A SHORT VARIETY RIGHT NOW, THIS IS WHAT THE SEED LOOKS LIKE. IT’S A SMALL SEED, AND THIS ONE ONLY GROWS MAYBE AT THE MOST, 6 INCHES, YOU KNOW IF YOU NEVER MOW IT. SO IT WILL KEEP IT GREEN AND ALL THAT, REALLY EASY TO TAKE CARE OF. WE ALSO HAVE A PASTURE RYE, PEOPLE WHO HAVE HORSES AND COWS AND STUFF LIKE THAT WE HAVE THE TALL GROWING RYE THAT WE SELL.

OKAY HOLD ON, I JUST WANT TO MAKE SURE. YOU HAVE DIFFERENT KINDS OF RYE GRASS THAT GROW TO DIFFERENT HEIGHTS?

YES THIS ONE RIGHT HERE IS CALLED PANTERA, AND LIKE I SAID A LOT OF THE BASBEALL FIELDS USE IT, THINGS LIKE THAT. THEY DON’T WANT THE TALL GRASS YOU HAVE TO BUSH HOG YOU KNOW. BUT LIKE I SAID WE HAVE THAT ONE TOO IF YOU WANT TO USE IT IN THE PASTURE. IT WORKS GREAT WITH KEEPING THE ANIMALS WITH SOMETHING TO EAT DURING THE WINTER TIME.

