Roundabout planned for Eraste Landry and Westgate Roads

Plans are in the works for a roundabout to be built at one problematic intersection in the City of Scott.

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Lormands Automotive is two doors down from Eraste Landry and Westgate Roads in Scott.

Shop manager Mike Madona says the traffic congestion is bad, especially between four and five in the afternoon.

“It’s wall to wall cars, backed up almost all the way to Ambassador Caffery and there’s an issue here with speeding down here as well,” Madona said.

Turning left from Eraste Landry onto Westgate Road can be very hard.

Madona says sometimes drivers coming off Eraste Landry will use his parking lot as a turnaround.

“Being here five, six days a week we kind of witness a little road rage too at times,” he said.

Ashley Moran, a planner with Acadiana Planning Commission said a roundabout will be built at the busy T-intersection.

“When they built out Eraste Landry to Westgate they started having a lot of crashes at this location,” Moran explained.

She said it’s on the state’s list of intersections with a high potential for safety improvements.

“The most common crash we have there is people running through the back of the intersection trying to turn left and they’re turning real wide so they run off to avoid traffic or they’re just going too fast on Eraste and they just kind of go through the back of the intersection,” Moran said.

Construction is still about two years off. The money is in place and the study has already been completed.

Next, engineering work will have to be done and then rights of way have to be acquired.

The roundabout is expected to cost $1.8 million.

Madona thinks it’s needed.

“There really is a lot of congestion and I’m hoping that that may alleviate some of the problems here because it’s definitely an issue,” Madona said.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization is picking up 80 percent of the cost with federal dollars. The City of Scott is paying 20 percent.