ACADIANA ITS TIME FOR ANOTHER EDITION OF YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN. JOHN CHASTANT HERE. LOOK GUYS, WE’RE GOING TO MESS UP SOONER OR LATER , DIAMONDS COST A LOT. ROSES IS A BETTER AVENUE.

OH YEAH. A LOT LESS EXPENSIVE. BUT THE ROSES, ITS TIME TO PUT OUT RIGHT NOW. YOU KNOW, WHERE ITS DORMANT. YOU KNOW THESE RIGHT HERE ARE BARE ROOT ROSES , WE JUST PLANTED THEM A COUPLE WEEKS AGO. OKAY SO PUT THOSE IN, USE YOUR ROOT STIMULATOR WHEN YOU PUT THEM IN SO IT FEEDS THE ROOTS . AND THEN ALSO, IT’S TIME TO PRUNE. MID FEBRUARY THEY TELL YOU IS THE BEST TIME . YOU WANT TO BRING THEM DOWN TO ABOUT THAT HEIGHT.

WHY?

TO PRODUCE NEW GROWTH, NEW WOOD ON THEM

MORE ROSES?

YES MORE ROSES, DEFINITELY IT REALLY IS SOMETHING, THE MORE YOU PRUNE THE MORE YOU’RE GOING TO GET OUT OF A ROSE. THE WORST THING IS THE DISEASE YOU HAVE TO PLAY WITH ALL YEAR. OKAY. YOU KNOW YOU HAVE THE BLACK SPOT, RUST ALL KINDS OF THINGS. SO WE HAVE TWO TYPES, THERE’S A TOPICAL AND ONE THAT IS SYSTEMIC. SO THE SYSTEMIC ONE IS CALLED HOMEGUARD. ITS A CONCENTRATE YOU MIX WITH WATER. THEN WE HAVE THE DACONIL WHICH IS TOPICAL, WHICH GETS YOU KNOW YOUR BLACK SPOT THINGS . LIKE THAT. YOU JUST HAVE TO USE IT ON A REGULAR BASIS. IM TALKING ABOUT USE IT EVERY TWO WEEKS, YOU KNOW, FOR GOOD CONTROL.

SO THIS WAY WITH THE NUTRIENTS, THE PRUNING EVERTYTHING LIKE THAT YOU COULD REALLY GET IN TROUBLE WITH THE WIFE OR GIRLFRIEND THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, AND HAVE ROSES AVAILABLE.

THATS TRUE. YEAR ROUND.

ALRIGHT, GUYS JUST TRYING TO HELP YOU OUT. FOR BETTER LOOKING ROSES HEAD ON OVER TO CHASTANT BROTHERS.