Rezoning to ease overcrowding at some Lafayette Parish schools

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Next week, two new Lafayette Parish schools will be bustling with students.

The schools are Martial F. Billeaud Elementary in Broussard and Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary in Lafayette.

The only noise occupying the corridors at Baranco Elementary is the work that’s being done to get the school ready.

“Just embrace the change,” school principal Dawn Weimer explained.



Weimer says next week the hallways will be filled a different kind of sound.

“Our hallways are quiet and we’re ready for the kids to come in and fill it with energy that the kids bring,” Weimer added.



Jennifer Gardner is Chief Administrator Officer for LPSS.

Gardner says a few students were rezoned from Alice Boucher and JW Faulk to attend Baranco Elementary.

“Alice Boucher had 771 children I believe last year and after the rezoning they’ll be down to 441,” Gardner noted.

“Some of the students will know each other which will make the transition into a new school easier.”

Gardner says the best advice she can give parents is for them to go to the school systems transportation hotline and become familiar with bus pick and drop off times.

“That’s really important knowing how they’re getting to school and how they’re getting home on the first day. Once the kids get here we will take it from here.”

