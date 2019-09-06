Residents combat crime with prayer, following deadly Lafayette shooting

Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday afternoon. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Tiage Hudson of Lafayette.

The shooting happened near the 600 block of Edison Street. The 20-year-old, Tiage Hudson, was shot to death in broad daylight right in what’s considered the backyard of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

The next day following the shooting, neighbors woke up with heavy hearts and began to pray for their community. “It’s horrible. We’re loosing all our babies to guns. They’re not living to see 20,” said one resident of Edison Street and member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Circling the block, a small group of other neighbors and church members prayed over the same street where Hudson lost his life.

“Heard the gun shots.. I told her run towards me, becuase it sounded like it was right by her window. Little did we know it was one of her friends,” said the woman who wished to remain anonymous.

She recalled the very moment she realized her daughter just lost a friend to gun violence. “I mean you hardly ever hear anything. But lately, we’ve been hearing gun shots,” she added.

Hitting close to home and becoming all too familiar, church member Samuel Pierre believes people need to stop turning to guns and start looking up. “Leave it alone. Give it to God, because God has the last say so,” said Pierre.

As Lafayette Police continues to investigate the murder, Neighbors pray for peace instead of war amongst one another. “It’s all about love. I don’t care what color you is. Black, white, green.. it’s all about loving,” Pierre added.

“It was so sad to see all of the come together for a tragedy. They should’ve been coming together because they graduated and going to college,” said the Edison Street resdient.

At this time, police have no suspects in custody. Police are searching for a white SUV as a vehicle of interest. Anyone with information is asked to call Lafayette Police Department or CrimpeStoppers at 232 TIPS.

;