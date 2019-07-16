Replacement SNAP benefit options available following Tropical Storm Barry

To be eligible for replacement SNAP benefits for food lost as a result of Tropical Storm Barry, you must have received SNAP benefits in June 2019. The Department of Children and Family Serices (DCFS) can authorize SNAP replacement benefits if there is a household misfortune and the household loses food purchased with SNAP benefits. If the household misfortune is food loss due to a power outage, the power must have been out for a minimum of 24 hours. DCFS works with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to obtain reports of specific areas of power outages.

To apply for replacement benefits, the SNAP household must report the destruction or loss of food verbally or in writing to DCFS within 10 calendar days of the household misfortune and must fill out, sign and return a SNAP 38 Form within 10 days of reporting the loss. Mail the form to the DCFS Document Processing Center at DPC, P.O. Box 260031, Baton Rouge, LA 70826.

The value of the replacement benefit shall be an amount equal to the value of the lost food purchased with SNAP benefits, up to the maximum of one month of the household’s SNAP benefits. If eligible, the replacement benefits are added to the SNAP household’s regular EBT card.

For more information, please visit the DCFS website.