Potatoes & Spring Garden

ACADIANA, ITS TIME FOR ANOTHER EDITION OF YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN, YES ITS’ WINTER TIME HERE BUT THE NAME OF THE SHOW IS LAWN AND GARDEN. LET’S GET THE GARDEN READY FOR THE SPRING TIME.

RIGHT, RIGHT NOW IT’S TIME TO PUT YOUR POTATOES IN. AND REMEMBER, POTATOES YOU CAN MAKE A LOT. TEN POUNDS, HUNDRED FOOT ROW, ONE HUNDRED POUNDS.

NEVER THOUGHT OF IT THAT WAY.

OKAY SO THEY PRODUCE WELL. THE’LL BE READY IN THE SPRING. AND WE HAVE A LITTLE DIG OUT RIGHT HERE THAT WE HAVE SOME POTATOES IN THERE. YOU WANT TO CUT THE POTATOES SO AT LEAST YOU HAVE ONE OR TWO EYES ON THEM. ONE POTATO YOU CAN MAYBE MAKE THREE PLANTS OUT OF IT , OKAY. MAKE SURE YOU HAVE ONE OR TWO EYES ON IT, THROW IT IN, COVER IT UP. YOU CAN COVER IT WITH DIRT. YOU CAN COVER IT WITH HAY, YOU CAN COVER IT WITH PINE STRAW. WHATEVER, AND SOME PEOPLE DO IT THAT WAY, ITS EASIER WHEN YOU PULL IT UP, YOU NOT REALLY PLAYING WITH THE DIRT TOO MUCH AND THE POTATOES ARE ALL RIGHT THERE AS LONG AS YOU COVER IT WITH HAY OR SOMETHING YOU KNOW.

THAT’S PRETTY. I’VE BEEN DOING THIS FOR A WHILE NOW AND YOU KNOW WE TALK ABOUT YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN AND ALL THAT. WHEN IT COMES TO GARDEN, YOU SPEND ALMOST AS MUCH TIME GETTING IT PREPARED FOR THE NEXT SEASON.

CORRECT YES YOU HAVE TO BE READY LIKE I SAID, PUTTING YOUR FERTILIZER, LIME IN THERE AND ALL THAT SO YOU CAN GO AHEAD AND PLANT EVERYTHING AND EVERYTHING IS GOOD. BUT IF YOU WAIT AND PUT IT OUT LATE, WHAT HAPPENED YOUR LIME DIDN’T WORK YET, THE FERTILIZER DIDN’T HAVE TIME TO WORK YET SO IT SLOWS YOU DOWN.

ALRIGHT, SO ONCE AGAIN, NOW IS THE TIME TO START GETTING READY FOR THE SPRING GARDEN?

CORRECT.BUT I MEAN WE STILL HAVE THINGS IN THERE FROM THE WINTER GARDEN. I MEAN YOU KNOW FROM THE FALL. YOU CAN ALSO PLANT CABBAGE AGAIN IF YOU WANTED . LETTUCE, BROCCOLI , CARROTS, I MEEAN I HAVE CARROTS GROWING IN THERE NOW BUT YOU CAN STILL PLANT THEM AGAIN. YOU CAN MAK SEVERAL CROPS WITH A LOT OF THESE DIFFERENT THINGS. THE BROCCOLI IVE ALREADY PULLED MOST ALL THAT ALREADY. BUT CABBAGE YOU CAN PLAT AGAIN, MY CABBAGE IS MAKING NOW. WHAT I HAVE IN HERE. AND SO I MEAN EVERYTHING’S LOOKING GOOD RIGHT NOW.

ALRIGHT GET IT READY FOR THE SPRING TIME. BE SURE AND VISIT JOHN CHASTANT AT CHASTANT BROTHERS.