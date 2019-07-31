Plans to extend St. Nazaire Road in Broussard

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – St. Nazaire Road currently ends at LA 96, Terrace Highway, in Broussard.

The Acadiana Planning Commission said the City of Broussard has long-term plans to extend St. Nazaire.

One big reason: to give people better access to the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.

Some residents say it sounds like a winner.

“Yeah that would definitely be nice,” said Zach Jubert of Lafayette. “Help out Lafayette and the surrounding areas.”

“There’s a lot of traffic in the new sports complex especially around LA 96 so building this new road it will be a nice parallel route for people in Broussard,” said Ashley Moran of the Acadiana Planning Commission.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization has $6 million to extend the road from LA 96 over to LA 182.

After that, the MPO will have to come up with another $7 million to extend the road from LA 182 to Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The City of Broussard has already applied for additional federal funding.

It should find out if it receives the money by September.

The second phase will go over railroad tracks along LA 182 – eventually connecting to Ambassador Caffery Parkway near the Zoo of Acadiana.

The road extension will also help traffic coming from the south on U.S. Highway 90.

“I think it would cut down some of the traffic around here. I think it’s a good idea,” said Stacey Moore of New Iberia

“We’re doing a study right now to figure out where we’re going to put the exact alignment of the roadway,” Moran explained.

After the study is completed, the project will move into right of way acquisition and then the design phase.

This is a long-term project, though, so we’re probably looking at ten years before the extension is actually built.

The federal government will pay for 80 percent of the project. The City of Broussard is putting up the other 20 percent.