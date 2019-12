WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — Virginia State Police responded to a “63 vehicle chain-reaction accident” with 35 reported injuries Sunday morning.

According to emergency communications, they received a call at 7:49 a.m. for a crash on I-64 westbound near the Queens Creek Bridge.

I-64 accident this morning pic.twitter.com/xD1DjLMY1k — Bray Hollowell (@Brayhollowell42) December 22, 2019

