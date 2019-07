ACADIANA ITS TIME YET FOR ANOTHER EDITION OF YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN. JOHN CHASTANT HERE. ALRIGHT YOU KNOW YOU WANT YOUR GARDEN TO LOOK BETTER THAN YOUR NEIGHBORS. THE TIME TO START IS NOW!



THAT’S RIGHT. MOST OF ALL THE OTHER PRODUCTS WE TOOK OUT OF THERE, MY CABBAGE IM FINISHED WITH BROCOLI AND ALL THAT, SO IT’S TIME TO WORK UP THAT GROUND, GET IT READY FOR THE SPRING. OKAYT AND THAT’S BY PUTTING FERTILIZER LIKE YOUR 5-20-20, YOUR LIME YOU KNOW THAT’S WHAT BRINGS YOUR PH, BRINGS IT UP. THEN YOUR COTTONSEED MEAL IS A NATURAL PRODUCT YOU CAN PUT OUT. IT GREENS UP YOUR FOLIAGE OF YOUR PLANTS. IT REALLY DOES A GOOD JOB. BUT IF YOU WANT TO GO NATURAL, COTTONSEED MEAL IS THE WAY TO GO.

OKAY COTTONSEED, I’VE NEVER HEARD OF THAT.

OH YEAH, THE OLD CAJUNS HAVE USED THAT FORVER. YOU KNOW, THEY’D FEED THE COWS THAT AS WELL AS IN THE GARDEN.

MAYBE THAT’S WHY MY GARDEN ALWAYS LOOKED…LIKE THAT!

BUT THE FIRST THING YOU WANT TO START WITH IS REALLY IS TAKING A SOIL SAMPLE OF YOUR AREA IN YOUR GARDEN, YOU KNOW. AND WHAT IT DOES, IT’LL TELL YOU WHAT YOUR PH IS. IF YOU NEED TO ADD, HOW MUCH LIME YOU NEED TO ADD TO THERE. OR SULFUR, WHICH IS THE OPPOSITE OF THAT.

CAN YOU OVER-DO IT?

DEFINITELY. THIS WILL GIVE YOU YOUR GUIDELINE WHERE YOU ARE. AND THEN WE CAN TELL YOU AT THE STORE HOW MANY POUNDS YOU NEED TO USE TO BRING IT UP, BRING IT DOWN. EITHER WAY. YOU KNOW, SO THIS RIGHT HERE, USUALLY THEY RUN ABOUT TWENTY DOLLARS , YOU SEND IT TO LSU AND WITHIN THE WEEK ITS BACK AT YOU AND YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO.

AND HEAD ON OVER TO CHASTANT BROTHERS, YOU CAN TELL THEM ACCORDING TO THAT RATING

RIGHT, WE GO BY THAT AND IT TELLS US EXACTLY WHAT TO PUT IN.

ITS AS SIMPLE AS THAT. YOU WANT YOUR GARDEN TO LOOK BETTER THAN OF COURSE YOUR BROTHER IN LAWS, YOU NEED TO HEAD ON OVER TO CHASTANT BROTHERS!