Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos declares for 2020 NFL draft

by: Rosie Langello

(WTAJ) — Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos announced on Tuesday that he’s declaring for the 2020 NFL draft but will still play in the bowl game.

