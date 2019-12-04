(WTAJ) — Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos announced on Tuesday that he’s declaring for the 2020 NFL draft but will still play in the bowl game.
Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos declares for 2020 NFL draft
Abbeville47°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas49°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia46°F Clear Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent