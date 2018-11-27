Pecan Pickers

Bob:

Acadiana, another edition of your lawn and garden with John Chastant. We’re going to be all over the place with pecans, pee-cans. Picking them up, cracking them. You guys even buy them and crack them?

John:

Crack them, sell them. We sell them peeled, you know the one pound bag of pecans , already peeled, we sell them like that, we sell some that are chopped, you know for the cooks. They want theirs chopped. We have them like that too.

Bob:

Alright simple as that. Okay what you got right here?

John:

Well this is a good device right here to pick pecans up.

Bob:

It’s a back saver huh?

John:

Oh definitely, it makes it much easier, you just roll over them like this. Saw how fast they went in there? And then you put it on your bucket like this and you twist it and they all come out.

Bob:

Get out of here, modern technology!

John:

So it’s very easy, simply, I mean just roll it on top and they’re in there.

Bob:

Simple as that. Now look I hope I don’t embarrass you but you told us a story, you picked up some pecans, you gotta be quick with the squirrels.

John:

I picked some yesterday, put it in the pile, the squirrels took them all! So I had to pick them again.

Bob:

Just like that. Alright, once again. You got some pecans at your house, pick them up, bring them to Chastant Brothers, you’re going to buy them or you’re going to crack them!

John:

Crack them for them, yes. And we call them up, tell them when they’re ready. Usually an hour or two unless we’re bombarded. This year it looks like a pretty good year for pecans so.

Bob:

Alright I’m going to put you on the spot. Any parish grows better pecans?

John:

Uh, Avoyelles Parish.

Bob:

Why is that?

John:

Not better, no they just grow a lot.

Bob:

Oh really? And do you know why?

John:

I don’t know they just always have. They planted a bunch over there I guess years ago. That’s where a lot of these pecan companies are in that area, that come pick up from us and things like that.

Bob:

Hey history lesson boys and girls. Maybe you can get a couple of extra points. Once again, we’re talking about pecans, pee-cans. Whether you want to have them cracked or sell them, head on over to Chastant Brothers.