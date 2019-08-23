Passe Partout – Homeschool Expo

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins led Washington to three second-half scoring drives, including two set up by Atlanta's lost fumbles while attempting to field punts, and the Redskins took a 19-7 preseason win over the Falcons on Thursday night.

Case Keenum played the first half at quarterback and lost a fumble which helped the Falcons lead 7-6 at halftime.