Orgeron on playing an underdog Saturday: “Nobody has to warn me again”

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told the media on Monday the Tigers wouldn’t hold anything back to start the game against a winless Northwestern State team.

Coach O even acknowledged his loss to an underdog team (Troy) in his first year, saying: “nobody has to warn me again about this.”

LSU is a 51-point favorite against the visiting Demons.

LSU and Northwestern State will kickoff in Tiger Stadium at 6:30pm.

