One-on-One with LSU QB T.J. Finley on National Signing Day

by: Jared Joseph

PONCHATOULA – LSU quarterback Joe Burrow only has two games (at most) left for the Tigers, and even though Myles Brennan is set to be the successor, the Bayou Bengals still added to their quarterback room on National Signing Day.

Ponchatoula quarterback T.J. Finley officially committed to the Tigers on signing day, but his first priority when joining his new teammates is not about improving his on-the-field abilities.

“The thing I really want to do for myself is win the locker room. As the quarterback of the team, you have to win the locker room first before you even going out and show them that you can throw the ball,” Finley said.

The 3-star commit kept his commitment with the Tigers, since announcing it in May, 2018, and Finley said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron’s emphasis on family impacted his decision.

“He’s a huge family guy. He came into my house for my home visit. He loves family, and that’s what my family is about. That’s one of the key things he said.”

Finley joined the Tigers in practice the same day he signed his letter of intent. Click the video for the full interview with Finley.

