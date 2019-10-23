Live Now
Newsfeed Now for Oct. 23: Missing AL girl found dead; Tornado damage flyover in AR

On Newsfeed Now for Oct. 23, we started with the tragic ending to an Alabama kidnapping story that had people praying across the nation for a little girl’s safe return. The body of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was found Tuesday. The 3-year-old had been abducted from a birthday party Oct. 12. WIAT’s Jessalyn Adams joined us with details about where the child’s remains were found and two arrests that have been made in the case.

BIRD’S EYE VIEW – In Northwest Arkansas, KNWA Meteorologist Dan Skoff took to the sky in a helicopter flyover to see the paths of two tornadoes that touched down early Monday. He joined the conversation to share details of what he saw.

22 PUSH-UPS – This challenge seeks to draw attention to veteran suicides. It notes the startling statistic that 22 veterans and active-duty servicemembers take their own lives each day. WKRG’s Chris Best was with us to talk about how the challenge is personal for him.

