News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: July 26, 2019

Here are today’s top stories before you head out the door:

A man was shot to death by a West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy serving a seardch warrant at a motel in Port Allen. State Police are investigating the shooting.

Authorities say an armed robbery suspect was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded in a shootout Thursday in Vidalia. The suspect has been identifed as 21 year old Kaleb Melton.

A massive manhunt has ended in Los Angeles with the arrest of a man suspected of going on a killing spree. Four people were killed.

16 Marines stationed at Southern California’s Camp Pendleton were taken into custody on Thursday. All are accused of helping to smuggle migrants into the U.S.

The Vermilion Parish School Board voted to place Superintendent Jerome Puyau on administrative leave last night, pending the results of an investigation into accusations of misconduct.

A network of scammers is using Expedia Group to steal thousands of dollars from consumers. The con-artists are pretending to be from Expedia. Consumers have reported this scam from 17 different states and Canada losing nearly $10,000.

You could be eligible for some compensation if you’re among the 147 million Americans whose credit data was compromised in the 2017 Equifax data breach.

Frontier Airlines announced all direct flights from the Lafayette Regional Airport to Orlando will be suspended after August 10th. The flights are expected to resume later this year.

The Louisiana Outdoor Expo & Boat Show kicks off at the Cajundome Convention Center today. Doors open at 3:00 p.m.





