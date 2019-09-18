Ms. Louisiana 2019 could be contestant on next season of ‘The Bachelor’

An Alexandria native could be a contestant on the upcoming season of “The Bachelor.”

Victoria Paul, Miss Louisiana USA 2019, was among 33 women revealed Monday in a Facebook post by the show.

She and 32 other women could be vying for the hand of a bachelor who will be revealed during the final episode of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

That episode is expected to air next Tuesday night. (9/24)

Paul is a practical nurse who once practiced in dermatology.

According to the Miss Louisiana USA website, Victoria’s goal as Miss Louisiana USA 2019 is to use her voice to inspire children to follow their dreams no matter from where they may come, including those facing issues such as poverty or addictive parents.





