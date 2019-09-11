More than $70K in drugs taken off the street’s of Lafayette during traffic stop

More than $70,000 in drugs were taken off the streets of Lafayette after police arrested a Franklin man.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on the NW Evangeline Thwy. for a traffic violation.

Police said a search of the vehicle found 2 lbs of powdered cocaine and 8 grams of marijuana with a DEA street value of $72,300).

38-year-old Earl Anthony Landry Jr. of Franklin was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic violation.

Police said Landry was found to have an active warrant with probation and parole.