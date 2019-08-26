Meet Your Neighbor: Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Annapolis, Md. – Baton Rouge native Meghan Johnson handed the LSU soccer team its first win of the season, a 1-0 victory over Navy, with a double overtime gamewinner on Sunday afternoon at Glenn Warner Soccer Facility. The win moved LSU to 1-1-0 on the season, while Navy dropped to 1-1-0.

It was Johnson who came through with the gamewinner in the first minute of the second overtime. Shannon Cooke gained possession of the ball in LSU’s half of the pitch in the 101st minute and she bombed a ball down into Navy territory. Initially it was a battle between Meghan Johnson and a Navy defender for the ball and the Navy defender got the first touch and misplayed it a bit. Pair that with Johnson’s incredible effort and the ball ended up on the toes of Johnson. At this point in time, the goalkeeper had come way out of net to pose a threat to Johnson. The sophomore from Baton Rouge played a nifty little touch to her left to dispose of the keeper and then she finished it off by putting it on the near side of the net to miss the recovering Navy defender as the last line of defense. It was Johnson’s first-career goal and first-career gamewinner.