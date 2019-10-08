Meet Your Neighbor: Maddie’s Footprints

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) -- Virginia is joining other states as part of a pilot program to develop for hemp crops. Last year, Congress approved the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, which legalized and clearly defined hemp as an agricultural commodity.

Now that it is legal, harvesting hemp is a growing option for farmers nationwide.

“The growing and sale of industrial hemp will be a real shot in the arm in Virginia,” said Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia).

Warner believes hemp production can help farmers expand their income, but he added there are risks involved with growing a new crop, and farmers need protection.

"If we are going to have fully legal hemp growing, like any new grow, you need a crop insurance program," he said.