Meet Your Neighbor: Finding Your Retirement Purpose

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When you suffer the biggest upset of the week in college football the dust doesn’t necessarily settle, instead you have to work your way through the haze. For Tennessee Football that haze includes virtual daggers from shell-shocked fans on the internet.

“There’s no way I cannot see it, you know what I’m saying, because we have such a big fan base,” senior wide receiver Jauan Jennings said on Tuesday. “We did let our fans down this past weekend. We’re just going to continue to get better and just hope they have our back through it all.”