Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

McDaniel closing distance with Skelton for Jags’ QB spot

Uncategorized

by: Jared Joseph

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE – Southern’s quarterback situation may finally have some stability. Both Ladarius Skelton and Glendon McDaniel played in the Jaguars’ loss at Alcorn, but Head Coach Dawson Odums said it’s becoming harder to leave McDaniel on the sideline.

“I think it’s narrowing the gap. I think Ladarius and Bubba understand what we’re going to do. Yesterday, it was Ladarius letting him know ‘Hey, Bubba’s in the driver seat.’ Today, it’s okay we might have co-pilots,” Odums said.

Click the video for more detail on the story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories