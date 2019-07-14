Man with a plan: Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu caught cleaning out drains in wake of storm

A post on the Breaux Bridge Police Department’s Facebook page shows a photo of the police chief in his rain boots and street clothes trying to unclog grates and drains to get water moving out of residents yards.

Throughout the day Saturday, heavy rains and a strong wind gust pounded the area forcing local law enforcement officials to enforce a curfew in place for residents in the community.

The gesture didn’t go unnoticed by homeowners in the area who had some kind words for the chief.

“We are so fortunate to have a Chief like him. Bless him!” One resident stated.

“Thank you Chief!!! We can all tell that you love your town.”

“Thank you for keeping everyone safe.”

“If that’s not dedication to public safety right there, not sure what is!”

The Breaux Bridge area was mostly spared from any major storm damage, with the exception of high winds that caused some property damage.