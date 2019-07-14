Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Man with a plan: Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu caught cleaning out drains in wake of storm

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

A post on the Breaux Bridge Police Department’s Facebook page shows a photo of the police chief in his rain boots and street clothes trying to unclog grates and drains to get water moving out of residents yards.

Throughout the day Saturday, heavy rains and a strong wind gust pounded the area forcing local law enforcement officials to enforce a curfew in place for residents in the community.

The gesture didn’t go unnoticed by homeowners in the area who had some kind words for the chief.

“We are so fortunate to have a Chief like him. Bless him!” One resident stated.

“Thank you Chief!!! We can all tell that you love your town.”

“Thank you for keeping everyone safe.”

“If that’s not dedication to public safety right there, not sure what is!”

The Breaux Bridge area was mostly spared from any major storm damage, with the exception of high winds that caused some property damage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Current Storms

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 2

Storm 2

Storm 3

Storm 3

Storm 4

Storm 4

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: