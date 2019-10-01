Man accused of shooting woman near Texas State University arrested in Crowley

The suspect at the center of a shooting near Texas State University has been arrested in Louisiana, according to San Marcos police.

20-year-old Davonte Tennille Miller is accused of shooting an 18-year-old woman multiple times on Mill Street in San Marcos.

Police said Miller was arrested in Crowley, Louisiana.

He allegedly attempted to evade police in his vehicle, but Crowley Police were able to apprehend him.

Miller was taken to a Crowley jail where he was charged by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office with hit and run, aggravated flight from an officer, and other drug charges.

Police responded to the shooting after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds and officers applied four tourniquets to her injures.

She was transported to a hospital but is expected to survive.

After investigating, police believe the shooting happened in a parking lot near her residence.

Surveillance video shows a 2010 Hyundai Genesis pull into the parking lot and back into a parking space.

Moments later, the video shows what appears to be three gunshots, followed by two people running to the vehicle, which then speeds off.

Based on witness statements, police believe Miller is the shooting suspect.

The second person who ran to the vehicle, a female, remains unidentified. She is not facing charges at this time.

Police have obtained an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant for Miller. Officials believe drugs may have been a factor in the incident.

When Miller returns to Hays County, he will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said additional charges may be added.