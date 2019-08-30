LSU’s Barbaree Named to Haskins Award Preseason List

SOUTHAMPTON, NY – JUNE 14: Philip Barbaree of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU men’s golf senior Philip Barbaree is one of 25 men named to the Haskins Award Preseason Watch List that was released on Friday morning.

A senior from Shreveport, Barbaree has played in 95 rounds during his first two and a half years in Baton Rouge. An early enrollee for the spring semester of 2017, Barbaree has started every single tournament that LSU has played since he arrived on campus.

In those 95 rounds played, he has a career average of 72.34 strokes per round. Last year he led the team with a career-best stroke average of 71.48 strokes per round that included a team-high three top-five finishes. He had a career high six eagles to lead LSU last season, two of which came in the final round of The Prestige to help LSU win the tournament in mid February. He also had a team high 103 birdies and 374 pars.

Eighty two of his 95 rounds played have counted towards LSU’s team score, and he has nine top 10 finishes to his name during his days wearing the Purple and Gold. The 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur champion, Barbaree is a two-time PING Southeast All-Region honoree and he was named to the 2018-19 All-SEC Second Team for his efforts a season ago.

Barbaree had a solid summer on the links that included a third-place finish at the Southern Amateur, and he earned a sixth-place stroke play finish at the 119th U.S. Amateur that was hosted at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C.

The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ben Crenshaw.

The LSU men’s golf team will begin its 2019-2020 season on Sept. 13-15 at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz. You can view the full list of golfers on the Haskins Award Preseason Watch List at golfchannel.com.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)