LSU wins battle in the trenches against Bama, now preparing for Ole Miss

by: Jared Joseph

BATON ROUGE – Explosive plays on both sides of the ball highlighted LSU’s win against Alabama, but the redemption story came from the play in the trenches for the Tigers’ offensive and defensive lines.

“Alabama dominated both sides of the football last year, and I felt like we did this year. That’s a testament to the hard work Austin, Lloyd, D-Lew, Saahdiq, Adrian, Ed all put in this off season,” quarterback Joe Burrow said.

The Tigers now have to prepare for the 4-6 Rebels and keep their focus maintained as they continue to progress through the schedule.

“The challenge is that this is a rivalry game. We got to play our best ball, and we have to continue to get better. We made a lot of mistakes in the second half that wasn’t us so for us we have to play on defense a 60 minute game and have a great week of practice,” defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence said.

