LSU ranked 6th in both polls

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says projected starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles and pass-rushing linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. will play Saturday when the sixth-ranked Tigers visit No. 9 Texas.

Charles and Divinity both were present for warmups before LSU's season-opening, 55-3 victory against Georgia Southern last Saturday. Neither played, however, and Orgeron has declined to specify why, saying the matter was being kept "in house."