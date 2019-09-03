LSU ranked 6th in both polls
AP Top 25
Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous
1, Clemson (1-0), 1,542, 1
2, Alabama (1-0), 1,493, 2
3, Georgia (1-0), 1,407, 3
4, Oklahoma (1-0), 1,337, 4
5, Ohio State (1-0), 1,270, 5
6, LSU (1-0), 1,233, 6
7, Michigan (1-0), 1,126, 7
8, Notre Dame (1-0), 1,037, 9
9, Texas (1-0), 1,032, 10
10, Auburn (1-0), 958, 16
11, Florida (1-0), 940, 8
12, Texas A&M (1-0), 862, 12
13, Utah (1-0), 826, 14
14, Washington (1-0), 768, 13
15, Penn State (1-0), 688, 15
16, Oregon (0-1), 568, 11
17, Wisconsin (1-0), 519, 19
18, UCF (1-0), 445, 17
19, Michigan State (1-0), 409, 18
20, Iowa (1-0), 351, 20
21, Syracuse (1-0), 246, 22
22, Washington State (1-0), 244, 23
23, Stanford (1-0), 198, 25
24, Boise State (1-0), 179, NR
t25, Nebraska (1-0), 86, 24
t25, Iowa State (1-0) 86, 21
Others receiving votes:
Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.
Amway Coaches Poll – Sept. 3, 2019
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous
1, Clemson (58), 1-0, 1594, 1
2, Alabama (6), 1-0, 1540, 2
3, Georgia, 1-0, 1435, 3
4, Oklahoma, 1-0, 1395, 4
5, Ohio State, 1-0, 1340, 5
6, LSU, 1-0, 1260, 6
7, Michigan, 1-0, 1155, 7
8, Notre Dame, 1-0, 1055, 9
9, Texas, 1-0, 1044, 10
10, Florida, 1-0, 990, 8
11, Texas A&M, 1-0, 932, 11
12, Washington, 1-0, 868, 12
13, Auburn, 1-0, 857, 16
14, Penn State, 1-0, 774, 14
15, Utah, 1-0, 738, 15
16, Wisconsin, 1-0, 568, 17
17, Central Florida, 1-0, 513, 17
18, Oregon, 0-1, 422, 13
19, Iowa, 1-0, 395, 19
20, Michigan State, 1-0, 382, 20
21, Washington State, 1-0, 324, 21
22, Syracuse, 1-0, 263, 22
23, Stanford, 1-0, 249, 23
24, Boise State, 1-0, 164, 27
25, Nebraska, 1-0, 94, 26
Dropped Out: No. 24 Iowa State; No. 25 Northwestern.
Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State 92; Cincinnati 49; Iowa State 41; Kentucky 40; Memphis 34; Oklahoma State 32; Virginia 28; Texas Christian 26; Army 24; NC State 18; Miami 11; Southern California 10; Boston College 10; Northwestern 7; Tulane 4; Arizona State 4; Appalachian State 4; Minnesota 3; Hawaii 3; Fresno State 3; Troy 2; North Carolina 2; Wyoming 1; Navy 1.
