LSU ranked #6 in Collegiate Baseball recruiting ranking

LSU is No. 6 in the 2019 Collegiate Baseball magazine recruiting ranking released on Monday, marking the Tigers’ second Top 10 finish this month. LSU was No. 7 in the Baseball America recruiting poll that was released on September 5.

LSU has finished in the Top 10 of a recruiting survey 12 times in the past 13 years. The Tigers have finished No. 1 in a recruiting ranking in 2007, 2010, 2014 and 2018; No. 3 in 2009; No. 4 in 2012; No. 5 in 2017; No. 6 in 2019; No. 7 in 2011, 2015 and 2016; and No. 10 in 2013.

The 2019 recruiting class is composed of 10 position players and four pitchers, and it contains four players that have been chosen in an MLB Draft – outfielder Maurice Hampton and infielders Zach Arnold, Zack Mathis and Cade Doughty.

The new Tigers began conditioning drills and individual workouts earlier this month with the returning LSU players, and the team will hold its first full-squad workout of the fall practice period at 1 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers will play two exhibition games this fall – Sunday, October 27, at 3 p.m. CT versus UNO in Alex Box Stadium, and Sunday, November 3, at 1 p.m. at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La.

Fall practice concludes with the intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series November 7-8, and the 2020 season opens on February 14 when the Tigers play host to Indiana in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

2019 Collegiate Baseball Top 25 Recruiting Class Ranking

1. Vanderbilt

2. Florida

3. South Carolina

4. Mississippi

5. Texas Christian

6. LSU

7. Alabama

8. Arizona St.

9. Auburn

10.Oklahoma St.

11. Arizona

12. Texas

13. North Carolina

14. Clemson

15. Miami (Fla.)

16. Arkansas

17. Mississippi St.

18. Utah

19. Georgia Tech

20. Virginia

21. UCLA

22. Louisville

23. Oregon St.

24. Tennessee

25. Kentucky

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)