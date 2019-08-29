LSU-Georgia Southern game moved to SEC Network
LSU’s season-opener against Georgia Southern will now be televised on the SEC Network, the league office and ESPN announced on Thursday.
Kickoff for the contest remains at 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium. Tickets for the game remain on sale and can be purchased online at www.LSUtix.net.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on ESPNU, however due to approaching Hurricane Dorian, the network was forced to make adjustments for scheduled games, resulting in broadcast changes.
(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)