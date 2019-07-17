Louisiana SNAP recipients with spoiled food due to Barry can apply for help

Louisiana SNAP Recipients who had food spoil because of Hurricane Barry power outages can apply for help.

While there are no Disaster SNAP (D-SNAP) benefits, those with snap benefits can apply to have their accounts credited.

Governor John Bel Edwards said in a press conference Monday, “I’ve already authorized the Secretary of Department of Family and Children Services that as she is able to determine that a food stamp recipient was without power for 24 hours, she will reload that card early so that those individuals will have access to go buy food that probably spoiled when the electricity went out and the food was in the refrigerator.”



The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) works with the Public Service Commission to obtain reports of specific power outages.



“The next time the card will be loaded will be as it’s scheduled to be loaded next month so that is at least a little bit of individual assistance for those recipients whose homes lost power,” Governor Edwards added.



Second Harvest Food Bank is lending a helping hand to recipients of SNAP benefits or other residents who may just need disaster assistance.

Brenda Pourciau, Program Coordinator for Agency Relations with Second Harvest Food Bank, said, “I got a call today from a lady that said she had food from her food stamps, but her food had spoiled… so I referred her to one of our pantries.”



Second Harvest has been working with local emergency officials since last week to assess need.

“If somebody is in need, please contact us and we’re going to try our best to help them in any way that we can,” explained Pourciau. “We want to be able to feed anybody that needs it.”

Here’s how you can help the Second Harvest Food Bank:

Donate funds: Each $1 donated helps provide 4 meals to a family in need.

Donate disaster supplies such as cleaning supplies, garbage bags, gloves, as well as water, non-perishable food, etc.

Drop off supplies at 215 E Pinhook Road, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you’re in need of help, visit the website, https://no-hunger.org/ or call 337-232-HELP or 211 to get disaster assistance, or to get help with regular food assistance.



If you need to apply for replacement food stamp benefits, visit http://dcfs.louisiana.gov/index.cfm?md=pagebuilder&tmp=home&nid=499&pid=627#undefined.