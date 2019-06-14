Louisiana insurance commissioner offers tips ahead of and after storms

As hurricane season gets underway, Louisiana insurance commissioner Jim Donelan is helping homeowners be better prepared, covered and file claims quickly.

Ahead of a storm Donelon recommends speaking with your insurance agent and review all the policies that your signed up for and find out what is or isn’t covered.

Homeowners should also sign up for the national flood insurance program.

According to FEMA, flood damage is not usually covered by a homeowners’ insurance policy.

He also suggests that you take pictures of your home and assets before a storm hits.

And if you must evacuate, take your insurance policy and the number of your insurance agent so you can start the claims process as soon as possible.

Donelan says that if a homeowner suffers storm damage they should file a claim with their insurance agent, take photos of the damage and take steps to prevent a greater loss by removing wet carpets and furniture.



