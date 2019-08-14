1  of  2
Louisiana Folk Roots hosting "Band Camp" this October

Folk Roots Band Camp is a three-day mini-camp open to all skill levels focused on providing Cajun and Creole music enthusiasts with the opportunity to learn how to play in a band setting.

The first Folk Roots Band Camp will be October 7, 8, and 9 at Vermilionville in Lafayette, Louisiana. This is the week leading up to Festivals Acadiens et Créoles,

Each day consists of two sessions.  The morning session, beginning at 9:00 AM and ending at 12:00 PM for lunch, is an intensive class of your choice. (Examples of class choices are Vocals, Accordion, Fiddle intermediate or advanced, Guitar, and Beginning Music Theory, .)

More information here: https://www.lafolkroots.org/band-camp

