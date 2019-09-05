LIVE UPDATE: Dorian strengthens to Category 3 Hurricane, expected to bring storm surge and flooding to Georgia, coastal Carolinas
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian is moving north in the Atlantic and bearing down on coastal communities in Georgia and the Carolinas.
Hurricane Dorian has upgraded to a major Category 3 storm as of 11 p.m. Wednesday. Now with maximum sustained winds up to 115 mph.
The eye is now 105 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina. It’s moving north-northwest at about 7 mph.
The National Hurricane Center says life-threatening storm surge and significant coastal flooding is expected along a large portion of the southeast and MidAtlantic coast the next few days.
“On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will continue to approach the coast of South Carolina Wednesday night, move near or over the coast of South Carolina on Thursday, and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina Thursday night and Friday,” the NHC said in its 8 p.m. advisory.
The storm’s outer rainbands began lashing Florida Tuesday night as the system moved away from the Bahamas. Parts of North Florida near the Georgia border are still feeling some impacts Wednesday evening.
Dorian bore down on the Bahamas for 48 hours. Seven people were confirmed to have died and that number is expected to rise. Approximately 13,000 homes were destroyed in one group of islands in the Bahamas alone.
WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:
HURRICANE WARNING:
- North of Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border
- Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds
HURRICANE WATCH:
- Mouth of St. Mary’s River to Savannah River
TROPICAL STORM WARNING:
- Mouth of St. Mary’s River to Savannah River
- North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague VA
- Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward
TROPICAL STORM WATCH:
- North of Chincoteague VA to Fenwick Island DE
- Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point to Drum Point
- Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island
STORM SURGE WARNING:
- Mouth of St. Mary’s River to Poquoson VA
- Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
- Neuse and Pamlico Rivers
- Hampton Roads
