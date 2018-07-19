Lawn & Garden

Time for another addition of your lawn and garden with John Chastant, Chastant brothers you want your lawn to be green, proper nutrients but you can over fertilize it? Well you can you want to stay away from some of the harsh fertilizers right now with a lot of nitrogen that can burn and you still can use them but you have to make sure you water it in well so you don’t get the burn but I do have safer products right here also a natural product the Milorganite. It has a lot of iron in it and it doesn’t really push it to grow. If you have a full lawn this is perfect. It will green it up, its natural, and it lasts longer it has a lot of iron in it. Also people that have a smaller yard you might want to use a little magnesium sulfate which is Epson salt, throw that in your lawn that will green it up just as well without making it grow. We also have natural fertilizers you can put out here too especially for smaller lawns but we do have larger products, larger bags for larger yards. What’s that ugly piece of grass? That’s the worst thing I have in my lawn, its called goose grass. And if they show some pictures you can see where I had to hit it with round up. Nothing really takes care of it. So I was desperate I said I’m going to get rid of this with round up. But what I’m going to do later is, I’m going to let the weed grow taller and I have a wick where I’m just going to wipe the weeds so it just keeps that and not my lawn. The wicks they don’t give them away they’re about $40 but they work great. You put your round up in there, let it grow about six inches taller than your grass then you just wipe it and kill it. Simple as that so if you want your lawn very green this summer head on over to Chastant Brother.