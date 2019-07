Lawn Fertilizer

ACADIANA ITS TIME FOR ANOTHER EDITION OF YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN. YOU KNOW, COME THE SUMMER, YOU WANT A BEAUTIFUL LOOKING LAWN . JOHN, I SAY POUR ON THE FERTILIZER RIGHT NOW!

YES BUT RIGHT NOW IT’S A LITTLE EARLY. SO WE CAN PUT SOME FERTILIZER DOWN BUT NOT A BIG AMOUNT. UNTIL SAY APRIL, END OF APRIL, THEN START HITTING IT A LOT HARDER WITH FERTILIZER.

SO LIKE TWO DIFFERENT DOESES AT TWO DIFFERENT TIMES?

YEAH WELL YOU’RE GOING TO WANT TO FERTILIZE YOUR LAWN PROBABLY THREE TIMES THIS YEAR. BUT RIGHT NOW JUST BE A LITTLE GENTLE WITH IT, DON’T OVERDO IT RIGHT NOW BECAUSE ITS STILL NOT COMPLETELY OUT OF DORMANCY YET. SOME LAWNS ARE SOME AREN’T SO YOU DON’T WANT TO PUSH IT. SO YOU’RE ALWAYS SAFE WITH OSMOCOTE OKAY BECAUSE IT’S A SLOW RELEASE. ITS NOT A BIG QUICK JOLT OF NITROGEN BEING RELEASED SO THAT’S SAFE AND YOU CANT BURN YOUR LAWN. THEN WE HAVE THE REGULAR 18-9-9 , LIKE I SAID NORMALLY WE TELL YOU TO PUT 50 POUNDS FOR A 100 BY 50 AREA. RIGHT NOW JUST GO 20, 25 POUNDS OKAY JUST A LITTLE LESS . LIKE I SAID, APRIL, MAY THEN HIT IT REAL GOOD. BUT AT THE SAME TIME WE STARTING EARLY , YOU WANT TO GO WITH THIS PRODUCT CALLED DIMENSION AND WHAT IT DOES IS IT KILLS ALL YOUR WEED SEEDS OKAY. SO IT KILLS THEM BEFORE THEY COME UP IN THE SPRING . IN APRIL, THAT’S WHEN EVERYTHING IS COMING UP SO YOU CAN KNOCK THEM DOWN.

WEEDS , THE WHOLE NINE YEARDS ARE COMING UP?

RIGHT AND THIS, IT WORKS . AND YOU WANT TO PUT IT OUT SAY EVERY THREE TO FOUR MONTHS. YOU CAN PUT IT IN FLOWER BEDS , YOU CAN PUT IT IN YOUR LAWN AND LIKE YOU SAID IT WORKS , VERY SAFE PRODUCT.

OKAY SO RIGHT NOWS THE TIME FOR YOUR LAWN SAY HERE’S A LITTLE BIT OF NITROGEN.

RIGHT YOU JUST WANT TO GREEN UP WHAT YOU HAVE A LITTLE BIT AND NEXT MONTH HIT IT HARD

ALRIGHT STEP BY STEP. FOR THE FIRST STEP, HEAD ON OVER TO CHASTANT BROTHERS.