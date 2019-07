Lawn and Garden – Lawn Weeds

TODAY ON YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN, WE’RE GOING TO FIND OUT DIFFEENT TIMES OF YEAR YOU UTILIZE DIFFERENT KINDS OF WEED KILLERS.RIGHT, DEPENDING ON THE HEAT AND ALL THAT, DIFFERENT KINDS OF WEED KILLERS YOU CAN’T PUT OUT SO A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE T OWAIT UNTIL IT COOLS DOWN A LITTLE BIT TO USE THESE WEED KILLERS. AND WE HAVE SOME GOOD ONES HERE AND NOW THAT ITS COOLED DOWN, 85 OR BELOW, WE CAN USE ALL THESE CHEMICALS. THAT’S COOL IN YOUR WORLD? OH, DEFINITELY. WE HAVE ATRIZINE, THIS PRODUCT RIGHT HERE . THAT WORKS PRE AND POST. IT CAN BE USED ON EVERYTHING EXCEPT BERMUDA LAWNS THEN I HAVE THE WEED ZONE, THIS ONE RIGHT HERE WHICH CAN BE USED ON ALL LAWNS. AND IT TAKES CARE OF A MULTITUDE OF WEEDS. AND THEN THE MSM IS A PRODUCT THAT WILL GET RID OF SOME THINGS THAT THESE WON’T. IT CAN GET RID OF BAHIA IN LAWNS AND STUFF LIKE THAT. BUT MOST IMPORTANT, WHAT YOU WANT TO USE WITH ALL OF THESE CHECMICALS THAT WE HAVE, INCECTICIDES, FUNGICIDES, WEED KILLERS WHATEVER. THIS RIGHT HERE, YOU ADD TO IT AND IT’S A SERFACTANT WHICH HELPS IT STICK TO THE LEAVES PLUS IT CHANGES YOUR PH OF THE WATER. SO IF YOUR PH OF THE WATER IS OFF, YOUR CHEMICALS NOT GOING TO LAST AS LONG. SO WITH THS, YOU’RE GOING TO GET, IF THEY TELL YOU ITS GOING TO LAST 2 WEEKS, IT WILL WITH THIS PRODUCT. ALRIGHT SO THERE YOU GO. DIFFERENT TIMES OF THE YEAR REQUIRE DIFFERENT TYPES OF WEED KILLERS.