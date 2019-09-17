Landry List: What does Sean Payton do next with Drew Brees out?

NFL Scout/Consultant Chris Landry Saints head coach Sean Payton always loves a good challenge — but what exactly does he need to do next with the New Orleans offense??

The full Landry List includes:

-Wide receivers need to step up for Teddy Bridgewater

-Saints need to control the clock without Drew

-Find some rhythm in the short passing game

New Orleans takes on the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday at 3:25pm CT.

