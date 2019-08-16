1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital U.S. Attorney announces charges against friend of Oregon District shooter
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette Police search for 2 suspects in credit card theft

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

Current Storms

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 2

Storm 2

Storm 3

Storm 3

Storm 4

Storm 4

Lafayette Police are asking for help in finding two suspects wanted for stealing a credit card from a vehicle and then using that card.

According to the Lafayette Crime Stoppers page the suspects followed the victim from a bank located in the 5200 block of Johnston Street.

Police say the victim parked and left the vehicle. The suspects then broke into the vehicle by smashing a window and stealing a credit card.

The card was then used by the suspects a short time later.

Anyone with information on the theft or that can identify the suspects involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted by using the P3 mobile app

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local