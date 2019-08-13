Lafayette Parish High School sports and band practices being adjusted due to heat advisory

Lafayette Parish has seen high temperatures recently.

Despite the heat, many students throughout the parish have already started sports practices and other extracurricular practices will soon begin.

News 10’s Rebeca Marroquin met with the sports director of LPSS and the band director of Lafayette High School, who explain how they’re taking precautions to make sure that students stay safe in this heat.

Director of athletics, health & physical education for Lafayette Parish School System, Nick Jeffers, says the LPSS tries to be proactive when it comes to heat-related injuries. He says being informed is key.

“We have heat-related illness training that we push out through our office of risk management. We also had some training this past Friday where our athletic trainers provided some information about handling heat-related illnesses, precautions, treatments, signs and symptoms. Things of that nature,” said Jeffers.

Director of bands for LHS, Scotty Walker, says there’s also technology they depend on to protect students from the high heat.

“We have a heat advisory app that we were given by the school board. We just keep really close watch on what the heat index is,” Walker explained, “And once the heat index gets to a certain temperature, then we don’t take the kids outside.”

Jeffers tells news 10 that when it comes to certain activities, they are hyper-aware of the risks of heat-related injuries, “For football and things of that nature, when you have more equipment involved, obviously extra measures need to be taken.”

Assistant director of bands, James Cork, says extra precautions are also taken when LHS band has a particularly long practice, “We do have our parents come out that are nurses and they monitor the kids and that’s always a good thing to have on-site too.”

Overall, they all say their main focus is the students’ safety.