Lafayette Concert Band to perform Christmas concert

The Lafayette Concert Band presents their “Christmas Traditions” Concert.

The concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15th at 3:30 p.m. at the Bayou Church on Kaliste Saloom Rd.

The program will include traditional songs such as “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Let The Bells Ring,” and “Sleigh Ride” along with new pieces like “Minor Alterations,” “A Home Alone Christmas” and “Christmas a la Big Band.” There will also be an appearance by Santa Claus, himself.

The Lafayette Concert Band is a 90 member, all-volunteer community ensemble directed by Gerald Guilbeaux. Now in its 38th season, the band continues to provide musical performances to audiences across Acadiana. The band received the Sudler Silver Scroll award by the John Philip Sousa Foundation; LCB was the 22nd band in the nation to receive this award.

Children under the age of 12 will be admitted free and general admission is $10 for adults. For more information about the concert or the Lafayette Concert Band, you can visit their website.