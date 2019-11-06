Jaguars looking to keep momentum going against Dragons

BATON ROUGE – The Jaguars are coming off an emotional high following their last second win against Alabama A&M, and they said that game could be a springboard for the rest of the season.

“One thing I like about that game: We never gave in. We never gave up. We just kept fighting to the end,” running back Devon Benn said.

“They’ve grown from September to November. You lose those games in September. You find a way to win it in November. That’s a lot of growth that’s taken place from mindset, and if we can continue to improve in that going down the road, I really think this team will continue to get better,” Head Coach Dawson Odums said.

Southern’s next game is out of conference against win-less Virginia Lynchburg, but the last time the Jags played a team without a win they barely won.

“You can’t look at records. This football team has had its struggles, but at the end of the day, it’s really not about them. It’s about us playing a certain way,” Odums said.

